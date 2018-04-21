KKR vs KXIP LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE on TV

KKR vs KXIP LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 18th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR vs KXIP LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 18th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday afternoon. Kolkata Knight Riders have moved to the top spot in the IPL points table with their second consecutive win but have already played 5 matches, more than any other team. Chasing a fighting total of 161 against Rajasthan Royals, Robin Uthappa(48) put the team in a comfortable position before Nitish Rana finished the game. Although the early dismissal of their opener Chris Lynn in first over gave hiccup to the team but, Rana and skipper Dinesh Karthik ensured that team reaches home safe. KXIP batsmen, on the other hand, have been in top form with KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Karun Nair finding their touch at the right time. The management would want to see improved performances from Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh as well.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 squads?

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.