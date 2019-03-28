KKR vs KXIP 2019 Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs

KKR vs KXIP 2019 Highlights: A quick fire half-century from Mayank Agarwal off 28 balls. (Twitter/IPL)

Vivo IPL KKR vs KXIP Highlights: With openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine, KKR was off to a strong start. After Narine’s departure, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa slammed KXIP bowlers and boost their team’s standing in the match. Finally, Andre Russell, who survived dismissal off Mohammed Shami’s yorker as it was called no ball, opened himself up and slammed 48 runs off 17 balls to propel KKR to a towering total of 218 for 4 after being sent into bat. Russell’s second consecutive blistering knock powered Kolkata Knight Riders to an emphatic win against Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs in their IPL match at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Chris Gayle started off well for KXIP. Even after his removal, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller kept Punjab in the game with their hard-fought innings. Later Mandeep Singh also contributed with the bat but till then it was too late and Kings XI Punjab could only manage 190/4 in 20 overs. During the post-match ceremony, Andre Russell smiles and says, “I think I have to make bigger garage with all these cars and awards.”

Playing 11:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.