KKR vs KXIP 2019 Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs

Vivo IPL KKR vs KXIP Highlights: With openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine, KKR was off to a strong start. After Narine’s departure, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa slammed KXIP bowlers and boost their team’s standing in the match. Finally, Andre Russell, who survived dismissal off Mohammed Shami’s yorker as it was called no ball, opened himself up and slammed 48 runs off 17 balls to propel KKR to a towering total of 218 for 4 after being sent into bat. Russell’s second consecutive blistering knock powered Kolkata Knight Riders to an emphatic win against Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs in their IPL match at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
Chris Gayle started off well for KXIP. Even after his removal, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller kept Punjab in the game with their hard-fought innings. Later Mandeep Singh also contributed with the bat but till then it was too late and Kings XI Punjab could only manage 190/4 in 20 overs. During the post-match ceremony, Andre Russell smiles and says, “I think I have to make bigger garage with all these cars and awards.”
Playing 11:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.
With their emphatic win over Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders have moved to the top of the points table with 4 points and NRR of 0.83. In turn, KXIP have moved down the table at number 4 with 2 points and NRR -0.35. Take a look at the points table after KKR vs KXIP clash at Eden Gardens.
Despite brave innings by David Miller and Mandeep Singh in the middle, KXIP fall short of the towering run chase of 219 runs. For the fans, it was an exciting match at Eden Gardens. A total of 24 Sixes were smashed tonight of which 17 came from KKR and 7 from KXIP - a record.
Mandeep Singh pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Piyush Chawla trying to engage the KKR batsmen in googlies. Ov 19.3, Mandeep smashes another boundary. 13 runs from the last over. Over 20, KXIP 190/4. A good show from Miller and Mandeep comes to an end.
David Miller 59*(40), Mandeep Singh 33*(15)
David Miller brings up his fifty but no celebrations there. Miller smashes a six and a boundary in the over but KKR has full control of the match. 15 runs off that over. Over 19, KXIP 177/4.
Prasidh Krishna is back into the attack and this is the last over of his spell. Ov 17.6, Mandeep plays a clever shot and guides the bal over Dinesh Karthik for FOUR. 10 runs from the over. Required run rate at over 30! Over 18, KXIP 162/4.
Mandeep smacks the first ball of the over for SIX. Lockie Ferguson can clock high speeds with the ball. But this time he bowls a slower delivery and Killer Miller plays a classy shot as he guides the ball through the gap. FOUR! 150 runs up for Kings XI Punjab. Over 17, KXIP 152/4
Just 4 runs off that over and a wicket. Piyush Chawla has struck hard to break the long-standing partnership between David Miller and Mayank Agarwal. Over 16, KXIP 137/4.
Piyush Chawla removes the set batsman Mayank Agarwal soon after he completed his fifty and breaks the important partnership. He bowls a googly and Agarwal wanted to sweep it for a biggie but missed the ball completely. BOWLED! With his departure, the chase of 219 becomes a little harder for KXIP.
Mayank Agarwal 58(34)
Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack. Mayank Agarwal and David Miller have built a crucial partnership for the team at this juncture. But the duo needs to hurry things up from here on. KXIP still need from 30 balls. Over 15, 133/3 at 8.87 rpo.
Time-out!
Russell has a good show with the ball and has taken 2 wickets in 2 overs. He gives 8 runs in this over and no boundary for KXIP in that over. Mayank Agarwal completes his 4th IPL fifty. He completes 1000 IPL runs. Over 14, KXIP 124/3.
Mayank Agarwal plays a powerful shot and gets a SIX. 10 runs off the over. The duo has amassed 39 runs in the last three overs. That;s a 50 run partnership between Miller and Agarwal. Over 13, 116/3, 8.92 rpo, req run rate 14.71
Killer Miller goes for a massive SIX over the bowler's head off Sunil Narine. He smashes three hard-hit fours in the over. 19 runs off the over. Over 12, 106/3.
David Miller sweeps the ball for a SIX. He smacks the ball hard. But on the last ball, Lockie Ferguson popped up the ball as he saves runs for his team. 10 runs off the over. Over 11, 87/3 at 7.91 rpo
Right arm off break Sunil Narine comes into the attack. Mayank Agarwal manages to get a boundary from his over. 7 runs off that over. Over 10, KXIP 77/3. And with that, the visitors have come half way mark in the game.
KXIP need 140 runs off 60 balls
David Miller sweeps the ball for FOUR. That's the only boundary from the over. Over 9, KXIP 70/3 at 7.78 rpo. Required run rate has been steadily rising for the visitors. They have already lost three wickets and that's certainly not what the KXIP captain R Ashwin would want in a game where his team is chasing 200 target.
Time-out!
And Andre Russell strikes! Dangerous man Sarfaraz Khan is out after scoring 13(13). He closes up the face of the bat a little early and the ball takes an edge and travels to wicket-keeper. OUT! David Miller is the new man on crease. 6 runs and a wicket from that over.
Over 8, KXIP 61/3 at 7.5 rpo. Required run rate: 13.25
Huge wicket for KKR as Chris Gayle goes for 20 runs. He is caught by Prasidh Krishna off the bowling of Russell. Punjab now 37/2 in 4.2 overs. They have huge task at hand needing 182 more runs to win in 15.3 overs.
KL Rahul is out. he goes for 1 run. He is caught by Kuldeep off the bowling of Ferguson. Visitors now 11/1. They need 208 runs to win off 110 balls at 11.39 run per over.
Kings XI Punjab openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul at the crease. Visitors need 219 runs to win. Match being played at Eden Gardens. While KKR have put a huge score on board, they cannot effort to be casual, as we all know what Gayle is capable of.
Kings XI Punjab openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle at the crease. Visitors need 219 runs to win. Match is being played at Eden Gardens.
After a strong start from Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana blew up the lids and hit some huge shots. When Andre Russell walked in, he carried on the momentum and triggered the ball in multiple directions of the ground. He was yorked by Mohammed Shami and when he was on his way back, umpires called it a No Ball! And that wasn't for Shami's mistake. Three fielders were inside the ring and they were found violating fielding restrictions. KXIP skipper R Ashwin watched in surprise and then in anger. But Russell was saved and then he brought the carnage and played a knock of 48 runs off 17 balls.
Andre Russell departs! It's a short ball from Andrew Tye and Russell hits it with a lot of force. Mayank Agarwal again takes a great catch. Russell misses out on a fifty again and departs after a spectacular knock of 48 from just 17 balls. In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was out on 49. Robin Uthappa ends the KKR innings with a boundary.
Andre Russell 48 (17). Robin Uthappa 67*(50), Dinesh Karthik 1*(1)
Ov 18.3, Shami bowls at 143.1 km/hr and just short of yorker. Andre Russell opens up his bat for SIX over long-off. Next delivery, Shami again attempts Yorker but Russell gets a full toss and smacks it for SIX. Third SIX in a row after Shami bowls from round-the-wicket but Russell triggers the ball for a biggie. He ends the over with a boundary and brings up 200 for KKR. Over 19, KKR 210/3.
Andre Russell* 47(15)
The otherwise economical Andrew Tye gives away 22 runs off that over. Andre Russell pulls it for a massive SIX! On 17.4, he picks the ball and pulls it for a boundary. Another boundary from next ball. And Russell opens up his bat over long-on and ends the over with another SIX! Over 18, KKR 185/3.
Mohammed Shami bowls a fantastic yorker and clocks 138 km/hr speed. The ball goes straight Russell's bat and knocks the stumps. BOWLED! But it has been called a NO BALL! And it wasn't Shami's fault. Three fielders were inside the ring. Dre Russ can't just believe his luck. Over 17, KKR 163/3.
Robin Uthappa completes his 24th IPL fifty as he hits an easy ball straight for a boundary. And with that 150 runs up for KKR. Is KXIP missing the sixth bowling option in their bowling ammunition? Over 16, KKR 153/3.
Right-handed batsman Andre Russell is the new man on crease. Just 1 run off that over. Over 15, KKR 147/3
Dangerous man Nitish Rana departs. Finally, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy strikes and here comes his maiden IPL wicket. An important breakthrough for KXIP. Rana went for a big shot over the covers but mis-timed it. Mayank Agarwal runs from long-off and gets just below the ball to take an amazing catch. OUT!
Nitish Rana 63(34)
Nitish Rana just shows bat to the ball for FOUR and brings up his fifty. Smacks the second ball for SIX over long-on and third ball for 4 runs. 20 runs off that over. Over 14, KKR 146/2. Run rate has crossed 10 mark.
Run machine Nitish Rana is on fire! Rana smacks two sixes in a row. Over 13, KKR 126/2.
It's raining runs at Eden Gardens! Robin Uthappa rotates the strike. Nitish Rana finds a full toss and launches it over mid-wicket. SIX! Ashwin bowls a wide. Rana hits another one for SIX! Though it wasn't a nicely timed. R Ashwin finishes his spell, gives 47 runs with no wicket. 16 runs from that over. Over 12, KKR 108/2.
The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle makes an outstanding effort as he throws himself to the right into the air and saves a boundary. 3 runs from that over. Over 11, 92/2. Uthappa 34*(26), Rana 22*(21).
11 runs from that R Ashwin's over. With his powerful touch, Nitish Rana smacks the ball for SIX! It's a 80 metre flat six over long-on. Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana have built a 50 run partnership for their team after openers give a strong start. Over 10, KKR 89/2.
Andrew Tye is back into the attack and bowls a tight over. KKR batsmen get 5 runs from that over but no boundary. Tye gave just 2 in his first over. Over 9, KKR 78/2 at 8.67 rpo. Things have slowed down after Narine's departure. But Uthappa seems to be in good form and is building a steady partnership with Nitish Rana.
Time-out!
With continuous big shots and boundaries, the KKR are keeping the scoreboard moving. Nitish Rana gets down on his knee and slams the ball over long-on for SIX. Rana has played a knock of 68 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match2. 11runs from that over. Over 8, KKR 73/2 at 9.12 rpo.
Robin Uthappa is hitting some hard shots there. He gets two boundaries and a single from that over. Over 7, KKR 62/2
Robin Uthappa goes after R Ashwin and smashes the ball. SIX! 9 runs off that over. With this, 50 runs come up for KKR. The duo has built a partnership of 17 runs off 15 balls. Over 6, KKR 53/2.
KKR batsmen Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana manage to get 1 run each from Andrew Tye over. Tye is the Purple Cap winner of IPL 2018. Narine shot the run rate in the second over and it is now gradually coming down. Over 5, KKR 44/2 at 8.8 rpo.
After losing both the openers, Nitish Rana walks in. Robin Uthappa smashes a powerful shot. SIX! Over 4, KKR 42/2.
KKR have lost both the openers. Hardus Viljoen gets the breakthrough and removes Sunil Narine. Narine plays a pull shot but gets a top-edge and wicketkeeper KL Rahul moves backward and makes no mistake. Sunil Narine 24(9).