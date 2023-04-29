KKR Vs GT IPL 2023 Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders to face Gujarat Titans today – Check full details

In the 39th cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will challenge Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens cricket ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. On Saturday, the game will begin at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Cricket fans can hope for an uninterrupted game when the Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Gujarat Titans. Both teams have had opposite campaigns so far in the ongoing tournament. While the defending winner (GT) sits in the third spot with five wins from seven games, KKR is ranked seventh with only three wins (from eight matches).

Where to watch?

On Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD), the match will be aired. Also, on Jio Cinema, cricket enthusiasts can watch it live.

Pitch report

In this year’s IPL season, Eden Gardens has hosted three matches and has produced an average first-innings score of 222. So one can expect a good score.

Full squads

Gujarat Titans:

Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Alzarri Joseph, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, and Matthew Wade.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma.

About Indian Premier League 2023

IPL 2023 tournament will be held from 31 March to 28 May 2023. In total, there will be 70 games.