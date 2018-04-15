KKR vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: On which channel to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE telecast on TV

KKR vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: The 13th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

(Source: Twitter)

KKR vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: Gautam Gambhir, the Delhi Daredevils captain, has chosen to bowl on what he termed an “emotional” return to Eden Gardens. It was the expected decision, given that the chasing team has won 9 out of 12 games so far this season. Both teams made one change each. Daredevils brought back Chris Morris, who had missed their match against Mumbai Indians with illness, in place of Daniel Christian, while Kolkata Knight Riders brought in Tom Curran for Mitchell Johnson. Daredevils and Knight Riders go into this match with identical records: one win and two losses each.

Gautam Gambhir is back at the Eden Gardens but this time as the captain of DD who square off against KKR. The former KKR captain is returning for a scalp. Both the losses that KKR have suffered so far have come from tactical blunders – handing the ball to Vinay Kumar in a tense last over against Chennai Super Kings and mismanagement of resources against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

