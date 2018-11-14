KKR release Mitchell Starc, inform Aussie pacer via text message

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 3:42 PM

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc on Wednesday revealed that IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders has released him from the squad and he got the news of his dumping via a text message from the owners.

One of the costliest buys in the 2018 auction, Starc was forced to miss the entire season due to stress fracture in his right leg.

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc on Wednesday revealed that IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders has released him from the squad and he got the news of his dumping via a text message from the owners. One of the costliest buys in the 2018 auction, Starc was forced to miss the entire season due to stress fracture in his right leg.

“I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata, saying I’ve been released from my contract. At the moment I’ll be home in April,” Starc told reporters.

The exact reason for Starc’s release is not yet known but it is being believed that it could be because of the uncertainty around his availability for the 2019 season.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Starc, grabbed by KKR for 1.8 million Australian dollars, was replaced by England fast bowler Tom Curran.

“I obviously didn’t go last year with my tibia injury and it was a great opportunity to freshen the body up, let everything heal by itself. I guess barring a little niggle in my hammy I’ve felt pretty good with my body and my strength and the rest of it. That little period of time has really paid off for the body.”

IPL auction for the 2019 season is scheduled for November 15 in Jaipur but it seems the left-arm pacer may not put himself available.

“If I don’t play the IPL next year it’s a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK,” he said referring to the ODI World Cup, beginning on May 30 in London.

“At the moment for me, I just want to play as much Test and one-day cricket for Australia as I can. The IPL is a lovely bonus on the pay packet but if I miss that to play more Test matches, I’m taking that option.”

There is just an 11-day gap between the end of IPL and start of the ICC event.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. KKR release Mitchell Starc, inform Aussie pacer via text message
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition