IPL 2018 Live Streaming Online Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: On which channel to watch KXIP vs DD Live on TV

IPL 2018 Live Streaming Online Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Second match of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Streaming Online Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: In match two of Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin won the toss and had put Delhi Daredevils to bat first. Gautam Gambhir took the pitch with Colin Munro atPCA Stadium, Mohali. However, youngest IPL cricketer, Mujeeb Ur Rahman had sent Munro back to pavilion cheaply. Following Rahman, Axar Patel also sent Shreyas Iyer cheaply. Delhi have never lifted the IPL trophy despite having decent squads on occasions in the past and the same goes for Punjab, who also have their trophy cabinet empty after 10 seasons. Under new leaders Gautam Gambhir (Delhi) and Ravichandran Ashwin (Punjab), both outfits will want to make a fresh start and make the most of the talent pool they have in their ranks.

Meanwhile, with Chris Gayle rested, KL Rahul will open with Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal will have a point to prove after being snubbed by national selectors for the Sri Lanka tri-series despite amassing more than 2,000 runs during the domestic season.

India opener KL Rahul, the most expensive player of the franchise who will also don the gloves, and Yuvraj Singh should also add teeth to Punjab’s batting while the finishing responsibilities will lie on the trio of David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel.

Off-spinner Ashwin, ignored in white-ball cricket since the advent of wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, will lead the bowling for his side with Axar being the second spinner and the three pacemen Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will be played on April 8, 2018

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Cricket Score IPL 2018

Where will Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Streaming Online?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab – Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Delhi Daredevils – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.