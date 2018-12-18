IPL auction 2019: Pacer Jaydev Unadkat cracks jackpot again, sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.4 crore

IPL Players Auction: In the previous edition, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore

Jaydev Unadkat has once again cracked the jackpot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2019. After being released by the Rajasthan Royals following a dismal performance in IPL 2018 edition, Unadkat made it to the team once again but at a lower bid compared to the previous one. The left-arm pacer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 8.40 crore. Unadkat was carrying a base price of Rs 1.50 crore.

In the previous edition, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore, thus becoming the highest paid Indian cricketer in 2018 season. For Royals, he had played 15 games but managed to bag only 11 wickets at an economy of 9.65. Unadkat was the costliest at the auction so far, going to Rajasthan Royals, lapping him up him after a bidding battle with KXI, CSK and Delhi Capitals.

In domestic cricket, Unadkar plays for Saurashtra. He had also represented India for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, left-arm batsman Yuvraj Singh went unsold in the first session. He was carrying a base price of Rs 1 crore. Yuvraj was released by KXIP following a poor show in last season. KXIP had bought him at a base price of Rs 2 crore in 2018. The 37-year-old was a sought-after player in the IPL for a long time and attracted a Rs 16 crore bid.

On the other hand, West Indians Shimron Hetmyer and Carlos Brathwaite bagged hefty deals in the first round of bidding at the 2019 IPL players’ auction here on Tuesday.