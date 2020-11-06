  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jasprit Bumrah: ‘I don’t focus on end result, just want to execute role given by team’

By: |
November 6, 2020 3:58 PM

Bumrah was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for returning with figures of 4-1-14-4 as four-time champions MI reached yet another IPL final with a 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) player Jasprit Bumrah appeals for the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI)

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he is reaping the reward for not worrying about results and just focusing on executing the role assigned to him by the team.

“I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role,” Bumrah, who regained the purple cap with a tally of 27 wickets, said in the post-match presentation.

“I am always ready when the captain wants me to bowl. I don’t focus on the end result. When I have done that it’s always gone downhill.”

Bumrah had delivered a perfect yorker to get rid of in-form Shikhar Dhawan (0) for his first wicket.

“Opening yorker was really important. I decided I will do that early in the game and when it comes off it’s always nice,” he said.

Bumrah and New Zealand’s Trent Boult (2/9) had dished out a ‘Test match opening spell” to blow out Delhi for 143 for 8.

“I have a great camaraderie with Boult. We discuss fields, situations, so there’s a lot to learn from him.

“Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it’s good to get it as a bowler (laughs). Ah no, I don’t worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy.”

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be vying for their fifth IPL title on November 10.

