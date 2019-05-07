MI vs CSK live updates: Dhoni and Rohit look to seal a berth in the finals

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians have both won the IPL title three times each. They have faced each other 7 times in playoffs, with Chennai having won 4 of those encounters and Mumbai 3. When the two titans clash at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, both of them would look to seal a berth in the final of the T20 tournament. Rohit Sharma's MI would come into the fixture high on confidence having beaten CSK comprehensively both the times that the two teams faced off in the round stages. Chennai were bowled out for 109 while chasing 156 against Mumbai in the last match between the two sides. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK had a dream start to this season of the Indian Premier League, winning 7 of their first 8 matches. While they tapered off then and ended their league stage engagements with a 6-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab. The CSK top order has been patchy with Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu having to bail them out in most of the matches. They will be up against a strong MI bowling attack comprising of death over specialists Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets) and Lasith Malinga (15 wickets) and spinners Krunal Pandya (10 wickets) and Rahul Chahar (10 wickets). Dhoni would hope that openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis come good on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya has been in form this season and has notched up quite a few stellar performances for Mumbai Indians. Hardik has scored 380 runs this season at a strike of nearly 200. He's also picked up 14 wickets to go along with his death overs onslaught. CSK's bowlers would face a tough challenge when they come up against a batting lineup comprising of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Keiron Pollard and the Pandya brothers. On a turning Chepauk track, the CSK bowlers have so far managed to restrict oppositions. Imran Tahir (21 wickets), the chief destroyer, has been ably supported by Harbhajan Singh (13 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (13 wickets). Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live score updates