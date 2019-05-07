  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. MI vs CSK live updates: Dhoni and Rohit look to seal a berth in the finals

MI vs CSK live updates: Dhoni and Rohit look to seal a berth in the finals

By: |
Updated:May 07, 2019 6:03:25 pm

Rohit Sharma's MI has beaten Dhoni-led CSK in both the matches in the league stages of IPL 2019.

Dhoni, Rohit SharmaBoth the captains ? MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma ? will be under the spotlight, not only for their leadership but also their batting.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians have both won the IPL title three times each. They have faced each other 7 times in playoffs, with Chennai having won 4 of those encounters and Mumbai 3. When the two titans clash at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, both of them would look to seal a berth in the final of the T20 tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s MI would come into the fixture high on confidence having beaten CSK comprehensively both the times that the two teams faced off in the round stages. Chennai were bowled out for 109 while chasing 156 against Mumbai in the last match between the two sides.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK had a dream start to this season of the Indian Premier League, winning 7 of their first 8 matches. While they tapered off then and ended their league stage engagements with a 6-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab.

The CSK top order has been patchy with Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu having to bail them out in most of the matches. They will be up against a strong MI bowling attack comprising of death over specialists Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets) and Lasith Malinga (15 wickets) and spinners Krunal Pandya (10 wickets) and Rahul Chahar (10 wickets). Dhoni would hope that openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis come good on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya has been in form this season and has notched up quite a few stellar performances for Mumbai Indians. Hardik has scored 380 runs this season at a strike of nearly 200. He’s also picked up 14 wickets to go along with his death overs onslaught.

CSK’s bowlers would face a tough challenge when they come up against a batting lineup comprising of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Keiron Pollard and the Pandya brothers.

On a turning Chepauk track, the CSK bowlers have so far managed to restrict oppositions. Imran Tahir (21 wickets), the chief destroyer, has been ably supported by Harbhajan Singh (13 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (13 wickets).

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live score updates

 

Financial Express Commentary

Live Blog

17:50 (IST)07 May 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Probable XI

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey/Murali Vijay, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

17:31 (IST)07 May 2019
Mumbai Indians batting firing on all cyclinders

The Mumbai Indians batting order hasn't disappointed them this season. MI captain Rohit Sharma (386 runs), the impressive Quinton De Kock (492, third leading run-scorer), Hardik Pandya (380) and Kieron Pollard will be hard to stop once they get going and CSK's bowlers have a tough task at hand.

17:06 (IST)07 May 2019
Suresh Raina - Mr IPL looks to better his record

Harsha Bhogle had called Suresh Raina as Mr IPL for the outstanding record that he has in the elite tournament. Rains has scored 5344 runs in the IPL and has 38 fifties to his name. Chennai Super Kings will hope that Raina is in his elements today and can score a big one at Chepauk today.

16:47 (IST)07 May 2019
Kedar Jadhav injured, CSK look for replacements

Chennai Super Kings suffered a blowas Kedar Jadhav injured his shoulder during the side's league match against Kings XI Punjab. If Jadhav is not fit in time for the match, he is likely to be replaced by Murali Vijay or Dhruv Shorey.

"We are hopeful for him although I don't think we will see him again in this tournament for us. He is in some discomfort, but we just need to be accurate with our assessments tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it is nothing serious, but it did not look that good," CSK coach Stephen Fleming had said a day ahead of Qualifier 1.

Squads: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Switch to Hindi Edition