IPL most searched topic this year: Google

In India, sports-related topics were the most trending on Google in 2022, the global tech giant revealed in a blog post on Wednesday.The Indian Premier League (IPL) topped the ‘searches’ chart this year while CoWin, the government’s portal for vaccination, was second in line. Sports tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, Asia Cup, ICC T20 World Cup were the other topics, among the top five, that were the in the country.

The Commonwealth Games and The Indian Super League, a tournament for football clubs in India were popular among users, too. Users were also curious about movies like Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and KGF: Chapter 2, which helped them become earn a spot in the top 10 most searched topics. As restrictions eased, users were also keen on stepping outdoors, other top results from categories showed. People googled how to download their vaccination certificates, which was initially mandatory to enter certain public places. Users even looked for the nearest swimming pools and water parks — both of which were required to be shut for most of the two pandemic-affected years. Further, searches for movie theatres, malls and houses on rents were hugely popular, too.

Educating themselves, users searched for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, too. They were the third and ninth most popular searches under the ‘what is’ category. Among ‘people’, Google said Nupur Sharma, an Indian politician, was the most searched for in the country. Droupadi Murmu — who was elected as the 15th president of India this year — was the second most popular search. Rishi Sunak, UK’s newly-elected PM; Lalit Modi, a businessman and Sushmita Sen, an Indian actress, were the other top searches in the category. Separately, the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar and the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, both Indian artists, were the top two ‘news items’ that people searched for. The Russia Ukraine war, Uttar Pradesh election results and Covid-19 case count were the other top picks in the same category.