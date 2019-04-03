IPL MI vs CSK Live Score: Rohit’s Mumbai Indians takes on Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in clash of titans

MI vs CSK Live

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Live Score: The Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning run when they go up against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. CSK and MI have both won the IPL three-times each. A confident CSK has won all the three matches it has played in IPL 2019. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a stuttering start with only one victory in three matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side holds the edge when it comes to head-to-head encounters, and have emerged victorious in four out of the last five contests.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is in good form and the team seem to have depth in their batting and spin bowing department. Mumbai Indians are heavily dependent on their openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. MI will have the option of fielding new recruit fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, or all-rounder Ben Cutting in place of the Lasith Malinga, who is likely to leave for international duty after today’s match. In the spin department too, Mumbai Indians are behind their opponents who have Harbhajan Singh, South African Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja to bank on after the power play.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.