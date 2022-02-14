IPL Mega Auction 2022: Under-19 World Cup trio make bank, Punjab Kings pay Rs 2 crore Raj Angad Bawa

The other stars of the Under-19 World Cup — Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, and Dinesh Bana — did not find buyers at the auction.

Three teenage stars who led India to the country’s fifth Under-19 World Cup triumph earlier in February bagged huge deals during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Captain Yash Dhull and all-rounders Raj Angad Bawa and Rajvardhan Hangargekar made bank after being picked up by the Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and the Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

Bawa was the biggest winner of the auction as he signed for Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia’s franchise for a cool Rs 2 crore. Bawa’s fee skyrocketed from his base price of Rs 20 lakh as a frantic bidding war started among the Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Mumbai Indians. However, it was the Kings, who began the auction with the biggest purse of all the 10 franchises, who snapped him up.

Hangargekar was the other big winner as his fee jumped from a base of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. The Paltan started the bidding for the Maharashtra native, who has already played five List A and two T20s for his state team, as they looked to fill the Hardik Pandya-size hole in the squad. They were soon joined by newcomers the Lucknow Super Giants and defending champions the Super Kings. Eventually, the four-time IPL winners roped in the youngster, who idolises legendary West Indian pacer Michael Holding.

The Capitals, meanwhile, had their eyes on homeboy Yash Dull, who captained the Under-19 side to the World Cup, eventually snapping him up for Rs 50 lakh. The Delhi franchise would have dreaded a repeat of the first-ever auction in 2008, when they lost another former Under-19 World Cup-winning captain and Delhi native Virat Kohli to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and quickly moved to snap up their academy star.

In a video message to fans on the Capitals’ Twitter handle, Dhull thanked the team for showing faith in him at the auction.

“I have been a part of Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Academy for eight-nine years. So, this is a dream come true for me. I am really excited to join the team and I am ready to give my best.”

The Capitals also picked up Dhull’s teammate Vicky Ostwal for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

However, the other stars of the tournament — Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, and Dinesh Bana — did not find buyers at the auction.