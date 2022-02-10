IPL Mega Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar big targets for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians

The last season did not go according to plan for the Paltan as the team crashed out before the playoffs despite the presence of big names in the squad.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Team List: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, the Mumbai Indians have often used the retention trick to keep hold of a strong core group — a strategy that has served them well over the years.

Rohit Sharma’s side has been the dominant force in the IPL, alongside four-time champions the Chennai Super Kings. However, the last season did not go according to plan for the Paltan as the team crashed out before the playoffs despite the presence of big names in the squad.

The team has been built on stability with four core members playing key roles during their title runs. This time, the franchise will focus on building their best XI before looking for other variables.

The Paltan have retained Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), and Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore). With no specialist wicketkeeper-batter in the mix, the team could bring back Ishan Kishan or Quinton de Kock.

They will also have their eye on pacer Trent Boult, who led the team to success in 2020. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also in the mix alongside Rahul Chahar, who played a key role in the side.

Here are five players the Mumbai Indians could go for at the IPL 2022 auction:

Trent Boult (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Few pacers can match Boult’s repertoire — the Kiwi can swing and seam the ball and is quick and accurate. When neither swing nor seam works, he manipulates the crease and release points to torment batters. With 76 wickets in 62 matches, the Kiwi pacer has been one of bowlers of the tournament and the Mumbai Indians will look to reunite him with Bumrah.

Ishan Kishan (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Having almost seen the promising cricketer sign for the Gujarat Titans, the Paltan are likely to go all out to bring back the talented youngster. The swashbuckling player has amassed 1,452 runs in 61 IPL matches at a strike rate of 136.33, with nine fifties.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

While many seem to have written off the India spinner in the white-ball format, especially after his recent performances in Test cricket, he remains one of the IPL’s most prolific bowlers. Ashwin burst onto the IPL scene with the Super Kings and boasts 145 wickets in 167 matches.

Rahul Chahar (Base price: Rs 75 lakh)

The young leggie repaid the team’s faith in him in 2019 as he played 13 matches in 2019. With an abundance of talent, the youngster broke out in 2020 with 15 wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma used him in the powerplay where he showed his mettle of handling the difficult jobs.

Raj Angad Bawa (Base price: Rs 20 lakh)

Having lost Hardik Pandya to the Gujarat Titans, the all-rounder spot is up for grabs and India U-19 World Cup-winning star Raj Angad Bawa fits the bill to the T. The youngster bagged nine wickets in the tournament, while also scoring 245 runs. While the franchise could have second thoughts about throwing a relatively inexperienced player in the deep end, his performances in the tournament showed that he is capable of taking a challenge head on.