IPL Mega Auction 2022: Delhi Capitals could go big for Aaron Finch, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada

The Capitals have managed to retain four key players — a top-order batsman, an all-rounder, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and a fast bowler — thus getting the basics right.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Team List: The Delhi Capitals (and Delhi Daredevils before the rebrand) have always been seen as a challenger for the Indian Premier League (IPL) title but never managed to secure one in 14 seasons. This time around, the franchise will look to break that duck and rebuild a strong squad around the four retained players — Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.50 crore), and Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.50 crore).

Every franchise wants a balanced team taking the field. The Capitals have managed to retain four key players — a top-order batsman, an all-rounder, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and a fast bowler — thus getting the basics right.

Assistant Coach Pravin Amre told The Indian Express that the team now wants players who can give add more balance to the side. He added that that was the main challenge.

Here are some possible players that the Delhi Capitals might look to sign from the IPL 2022 mega auction:

Kagiso Rabada (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The Capitals would love to bring back the South African speedster and should bid heavily for him at the auction. Rabada was one of the team’s star performers in IPL 2020 as he wreaked havoc to pick 30 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 18.27, including two four-wicket hauls.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Lucknow Super Giants looking to secure foundation, eyes on David Warner, Ishan Kishan

Shikhar Dhawan (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The India international batter has been a mainstay of the Delhi top-order for years and, with his ability to hold an innings together, should be one of the first players the Capitals target at the auction. The southpaw has scored 1,726 runs for the Delhi Capitals in the past three seasons, including 12 half-centuries and two centuries.

Aaron Finch (Base price: Rs 1.5 crore)

The experienced Aussie brings experience and could make the perfect partner for Dhawan at the top. The Australian white-ball captain is an able leader and could be someone Pant can look up to in tough situations. Finch led Australia to its first ICC T20 World Cup title and also has the experience of playing for eight franchises, including the Capitals, in the IPL.

Also Read | IPL Mega Auction 2022: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore to go all out for Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and an AB de Villiers clone

Trent Boult (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Another former Capitals player, the left-arm pacer was prolific during his first season with the franchise, taking 18 wickets in 14 matches. However, his form tapered off in 2019 as he played only five matches, picking five wickets at an average of 32.60. He was traded to the Mumbai Indians the following season where he delivered the IPL title and those performances could now prompt the Capitals to bring him back.

ALso Read | IPL Mega Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar big targets for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians

Mohammed Shami (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The Punjab Kings decision not to retain the India pacer has opened the doors for the Delhi Capitals. Shami would be a valuable addition to the squad and his skill in the death overs makes him an asset for any title-chasing side. A partnership of Shami and Nortje, with Rabada or Boult for support, could make the Capitals’ bowling line-up a nightmare for any opposition.