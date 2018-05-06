IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs RCB: On which channel to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (Source: Twitter)

IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in the 39th match of IPL 2018. On Saturday, SRH successfully chased down Delhi Daredevils 164 run-target only to reclaim their place at the top of IPL points table. Yusuf Pathan (27 runs off 12 balls) and captain Kane Williamson (32 runs off 30 balls) kept the momentum steady and achieved the target in 19.5 overs. As for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they were restricted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the meager 127 runs. Although, Tim Southee gave the team a little breathing space in the death overs with his three-wicket haul, but could not lead RCB to victory.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 will be played on Monday, May 07, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 squads?

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.