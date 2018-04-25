IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs KXIP: On which channel to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs KXIP: Best batting vs best bowling.

IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs KXIP: Table-toppers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to outsmart each other and continue their winning run when they face-off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie. A rampant Punjab has won five of its six league games while Hyderabad have managed to carve out four victories from six games, standing third in the league points-table.

Punjab openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle have been a major reason behind their success. While Rahul has accumulated 236 runs from six games, the Caribbean self-proclaimed “Universe Boss” has amassed 229 runs from just three matches. Gayle, however, missed the previous match against Delhi Daredevils due to fitness issues and his absence was clearly felt in Punjab’s opening. If the 38-year-old returns for Thursday’s game, it will again be a threat to the opponent’s bowling.

Overall, it will be Punjab’s batting versus Hyderabad’s bowling when the two sides square-off on Thursday.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 will be played on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.