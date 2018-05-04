IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs DD: On which channel to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs DD: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils will lock horns against each other at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs DD: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils will lock horns against each other at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in the 36th match IPL 2018. Both the teams had won their last match but SRH will be coming into this game after a long break. On Sunday, Kane Williamson’s bowling department breached the Royals’ fortress and clinched a 11-run win. Siddarth Kaul (2/23), Sandeep Sharma (1/15) and Yusuf Pathan (1/14) knocked down some pins for Hyderabad and helped their team to win another match. On the other hand, Delhi Daredevils set their battle back on track after an exciting 4-run win (DLS technique) over Rajasthan Royals at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Shreyas Iyer played yet another dependable innings and made an exciting 50 runs off 35 balls. A win here would keep Delhi in the hunt for a place in the play-offs and loss would virtually end their campaign.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, May 05, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.