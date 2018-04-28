IPL LIVE Streaming RR vs SRH: On which channel to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming RR vs SRH: The 28th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

IPL LIVE Streaming RR vs SRH: The 28th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday Afternoon. Rajasthan Royals’ 11th season has been a bumpy ride for them. After losing two consecutive matches, RR managed to clinch its third win and now sits at 6 points. After a slow start, Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes pulled off a smart partnership of 72 runs which proved the game changer in the last match against Mumbai Indians. Gowtham sealed the match with an exciting inning, smashing unbeaten 33 runs from 11 balls. RR have had a long break since that last match and would comeback fresh. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling department, on the other hand, has stepped up at important times, helping the team to climb to the second position on IPL points table. Rashid Khan’s star performance once again brought respite to the team against Kings XI Punjab as SRH registered a 13-run win.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 squads?

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.