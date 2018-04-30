IPL LIVE Streaming RCB vs MI: On which channel to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE on TV

IPL Live Streaming RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli look to start winning ways.

IPL LIVE Streaming RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will lock horns against each other at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in the 31st match of Indian Premier League. RCB is having a horrific season so far with registering only two wins in seven matches played. On Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led side lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets. Riding on Kohli’s unbeaten half-century, RCB posted a respectable target of 175/4. However, an impressive opening partnership between Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine and a Midas touch by captain Dinesh Karthik helped KKR win the match in the last over. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had their retribution after they beat CSK by eight wickets atMCA International Cricket Stadium.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 will be played on Tuesday, May 01, 2018.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 squads?

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.