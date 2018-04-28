IPL LIVE Streaming RCB vs KKR: On which channel to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming RCB vs KKR: The 29th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL LIVE Streaming RCB vs KKR: The 29th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday Afternoon. Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed towards the bottom half of the points table, leaving a lot of work to do for Virat Kohli and Daniel Vettori. Despite Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers fifties and massive target of 205 runs, RCB lost their last match to CSK, once again exposing their bowling woes. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders lost its third consecutive match pushing them to 4th spot in IPL points table. Chasing a massive target of 219 runs, KKR batting department failed drastically and surrendered to DD bowlers which limited their score at 164 runs, apart from Andre Russell none other batsmen scored above 40.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 squads?

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.