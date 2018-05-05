IPL LIVE Streaming MI vs KKR: On which channel to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, May 06, 2018.

IPL LIVE Streaming MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in the 37th match of IPL 2018. On Friday, Chasing 175 runs Mumbai Indians kept their playoff hopes alive and clinched a 6-wicket win over KXIP. Rohit Sharma (24*) and Krunal Pandey (31*) ensured that MI crosses the line safely to register its third win which brought them to the fifth position from the bottom of IPL points table. Whereas, Kolkata Knight Riders restricted CSK to 177-5 in their last match before chasing the target in mere 17.4 overs. Shubman Gill (57*) and Dinesh Karthik (45*) played stellar knocks and helped the team to a six-wicket win.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, May 06, 2018.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 start?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.