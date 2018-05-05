IPL LIVE Streaming KXIP vs RR: On which channel to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE on TV 

IPL LIVE Streaming KXIP vs RR: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, May 06, 2018.

IPL LIVE Streaming KXIP vs RR: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against each other at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, in the 38th match IPL 2018. On Friday, Kings XI Punjab suffered their second consecutive loss in the tournament against Mumbai Indians. Led by Ashwin, Punjab failed to defend a strong total of 174 runs. It won’t be a surprise if Barinder Sran makes a comeback to the playing XI as Punjab is clearly short of options in the death overs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, faced another defeat at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi in a rain-affected match. Chasing a target of 151 runs from 12 overs, RR got off to a great start thanks to the smashing knock of Jos Buttler who returned to form in style. D’Arcy Short also came good in the latter half of the innings and it would be interesting to see who opens the batting against Punjab.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, May 06, 2018 .

Where will Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST . The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.