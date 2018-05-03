IPL LIVE Streaming KXIP vs MI: On which channel to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming KXIP vs MI: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will lock horns against each other at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

IPL LIVE Streaming KXIP vs MI: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will lock horns against each other at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore in the 33rd match of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab faced an embarrassing defeat as they failed to chase a meagre target of 136 runs against a string Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack. Openers KL Rahul (32) and Chris Gayle (23) gave KXIP a brilliant start as the duo garnered 55 runs in 47 balls. But after the two went back to pavilion, the middle-order succumbed to pressure. One could see the return of either Yuvraj Singh or David Miller to the playing XI to add some exprience to KXIP team. On the other hand, MI lost another match despite Hardik Pandya’s fifty. The all-rounder scored a patient 50 runs from 42 deliveries,. However, the other batsmen failed to hold their nerve as Mumbai lost the match to RCB.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 will be played on Friday, May 04, 2018.

Where will Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, Delhi.

What time will Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.