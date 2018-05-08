IPL LIVE Streaming KKR vs MI: On which channel to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase 181 runs against Mumbai Indians and faced their fifth defeat of this season.

IPL LIVE Streaming KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will lock horns against each other at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in the 41st match of IPL 2018. On Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase 181 runs against Mumbai Indians and faced their fifth defeat of this season. KKR’s opening pair Chris Lynn and Shubham Gill were dismissed in just 3.1 overs which proved fatal for the team’s total. The team was still placed at a decent position with 43 runs needed from the last three overs but managed to garner only 29 runs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians with its fourth win remained pertinent in VIVO IPL 2018. On Sunday, riding on Suryakumar Yadav (59) and Ewin Lewis(43) innings MI scored an aggressive 181 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and later on protected their score by limiting KKR to 168 runs.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 will be played on Wednesday, May 09, 2018.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 squads?

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.