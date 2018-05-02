IPL LIVE Streaming KKR vs CSK: On which channel to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming KKR vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against each other at Eden Gardens

IPL LIVE Streaming KKR vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against each other at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the 33rd match IPL 2018. KKR would be happy to see opener Chris Lynn amongst runs who held the innings together as the team managed to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets. On Sunday, chasing a target of 176, Chris Lynn’s unbeaten 62 off 52 balls anchored the team to reach the target at 19.1 overs. Apart from Lynn, the Jamaican all-rounder Andre Rusell also gave an impressive performance by picking up three wickets including that of Brendon McCullum and Manan Vohra. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings recaptured their place at the top of the IPL points table after they squashed the Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs at the MCA International Stadium.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 will be played on Thursday, May 03, 2018.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.