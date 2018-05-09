IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs SRH: On which channel to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad had made it a habit for shielding low score and the same was done against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against each other at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi in the 42nd match of IPL 2018. Delhi Daredevils, in their last match played strong, with Prithvi Shaw (65) and Shreyas Iyer (44) garnered some good runs in the first half which helped the team to score 95-1 at 10 overs. However, DD could not manage to carry the momentum during the second part of their batting innings as they only managed to amass 68 runs and posted a target of 163. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad had made it a habit for shielding low score and the same was done against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the win they secured their number one spot in the points table.

When is Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 will be played on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Where will Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be played?

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

What time will Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 start?

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 squads?

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.