IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs RR: On which channel to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against each other at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi in the 32nd match of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Daredevils is facing its worst nightmares in this season after registering only two wins in eight matches. On Monday, chasing a mammoth target of 211, DD once again surrendered against Chennai Super Kings despite good knocks by Rishabh Pant (79) and Vijay Shankar (54). Glen Maxwell’s form has been a major concern for the franchise and it may leave the Australian all-rounder on the bench for this game. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 65 wasn’t enough for Rajasthan Royals to go past the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR’s middle-order has failed to accelerate at crucial times and the management may get D’Arcy Short back in the playing XI.

When is Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 will be played on Wednesday, May 02, 2018.

Where will Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be played?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

What time will Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 start?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 squads?

Delhi Daredevlis squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.