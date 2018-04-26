IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs KKR: On which channel to watch Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer to lead Delhi Daredevils.

IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs KKR: Bruised and battered from the poor start to their IPL 2018 campaign, and compounded by the resignation of skipper Gautam Gambhir, a beleaguered Delhi Daredevils under young Shreyas Iyer face a daunting task to lift their fortunes as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League points table, the Daredevils will hope for a new lease of life under the new skipper even as KKR will attempt to take full advantage of the situation and press for their fourth win in seven games at the Ferozshah Kotla.

After losing five of their six outings, Delhi have a tough task of winning seven of the remaining eight matches to be in contention for the play-offs and the onus is on 23-year-old Iyer and the team management to formulate the correct combination for a turnaround. With Gambhir battling poor form and the rest of the batting order not clicking in unison, Delhi have so far been over-reliant on young Rishabh Pant. Iyer almost single-handedly propelled Delhi to their second win in the IPL, in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab, only to fall short by four runs.

On the other hand, KKR will be hoping for another superlative show from their in-form batsmen, who have twice taken the side past the 200-mark. Dinesh Karthik has led from the front in the batting department with the likes of his deputy Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and all-rounder Andre Russell firing in unison.

When is Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 will be played on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Where will Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be played?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

What time will Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 start?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where can one watch Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 squads?

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain/WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.