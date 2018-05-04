IPL LIVE Streaming CSK vs RCB: On which channel to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against each other at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

IPL LIVE Streaming CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against each other at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune in the 35th match IPL 2018. Chennai Super Kings suffered a rare loss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday despite putting up 117/5 in 20 overs. Shane Watson (36) and Faf du Plessis (27) gave the team a decent start but lack of experience in the bowling department cost them dearly. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers gave a superlative performance at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium and halted their two-match losing streak with the 14-run win over Mumbai Indians. RCB’s bowling department undoubtedly gave their best in this match as Tim Southee, Umesh and Siraj picked up two wickets apiece and broke the backbone of MI’s batsmen at regular intervals.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, May 05, 2018.

Where will Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 squads?

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.