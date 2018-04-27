IPL LIVE Streaming CSK vs MI: On which channel to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians need something more than special performances to save this season.

IPL LIVE Streaming CSK vs MI: The 27th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Saturday Evening. The Chennai Super Kings have shown some brilliant form this season so far, winning 5 out of 6 matches. In the last match, chasing a mammoth target of 205 runs, Dhoni startled everyone with his mesmerizing performance and scored an unbeaten 70 off 34 balls. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, need something more than special to save their season. They suffered another loss against SRH in their last match and are now placed at the bottom of the IPL points table with Delhi Daredevils.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Where will Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 squads?

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.