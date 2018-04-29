IPL LIVE Streaming CSK vs DD: On which channel to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE on TV

Delhi Daredevils were playing their first match under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy clinched their second win. (Source: Twitter)

IPL LIVE Streaming CSK vs DD: Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils will square off against each other at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune in the 30th match IPL 2018. Chennai Super Kings have showed a great batting prowess this year. In their last clash against Mumbai Indians, CSK riding on Suresh Raina’s 75 off 45 balls and Ambati Rayudu’s 46 off 35 balls had posted a taget of 169/5. However, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai were able to reach the 170 runs target. As for Delhi Daredevils, they posted their second win of the season against KKR. DD who were playing their first match under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy posted a target of 219- courtesy to Iyer’s 93 runs. KKR lost the match by 55 runs.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 will be played on Monday, April 30, 2018.

Where will Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Delhi Daredevlis squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.