IPL LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: On and off Hyderabad face Punjab’s juggernaut

IPL LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP: Ashwin faces off against Kane Williamson.

IPL LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP: It is the best batting vs best bowling all over again as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab square off against each other for the second time. Insane bowling and inept batting are the perfect words to describe Kane Williamson’s orange army. Their failure as a batting side and ruthless bowling against Mumbai Indians reminded fans of Liverpool’s comeback of 2005’s Champions League winning final against AC Milan. Hyderabad’s bowling has perfectly over-shadowed their failed batting unit. Manish Pandey, for example, has 88 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 118. Meanwhile, the man he has managed to keep out of India’s senior team in limited-overs cricket began his IPL campaign with a 14-ball fifty. KL Rahul’s form has been an ensuring factor for KXIP and with Chris Gayle back in form adds the cherry to the cake.

R Ashwin’s captaincy has been a big plus as well, forcing opposition batsmen to tackle their weaknesses while his own sits pretty atop the sixes chart. With Tom Moody at the helm, Sunrisers don’t lack for tactical resources. And Kane Williamson has loads of practice leading a side whose stronger suit is its bowling and which also relies rather heavily on him to score runs (and scoring them is what he has been doing so far this tournament). Things could get pretty funky on Thursday when these two teams meet.

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Cricket Score:

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.