IPL LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer in charge for DD vs KKR encounter, Manjrekar defends Gambhir

IPL LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer will lead Delhi Daredevils against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: Twitter)

IPL LIVE Updates: The Delhi Daredevils will take on Kolkata Knight Riders under their new captain Shreyas Iyer on Friday evening at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi. Gambhir had stepped down from the post a couple of days ago due to team’s awful form. In his captaincy, the team has lost five of their six matches and will have to pull off a miracle to make it to the play-offs. Talking on the eve of the match, DD bowling coach James Hopes said that he has been involved in enough tournaments like these now. Over the last few years I think there has been only one team that has made the semifinals on 14 points. So, 16 points is the magic number. But if you get onto that run and maintain that you will be one of the hot teams going into the play-offs, like Mumbai Indians few years ago,” Hopes said, still preferring to be optimistic. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his disappointment over the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar defended Gambhir by saying that the issue with DD was the failure of its batting unit and not the leadership.

Here are IPL 2018 LIVE Updates:

12:22 PM: It will be interesting to see how Delhi pick its overseas players. Apart from Roy and Boult, no international star has made a useful contribution so far.

12:10 PM: “I think he has got some personal stuff going on. And it’s tough to concentrate on the job sometimes. Players try to use cricket as a release. Everywhere you have to sort out your off-field stuffs before you start performing on the field. He is in the process of doing that and it obviously is going to take some time,” Hopes said on Shami.

Squads for DD vs KKR match:

Delhi Daredevils – Prithvi Shaw, Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Shahbaz Nadeem, Chris Morris, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles.