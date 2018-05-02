IPL LIVE Match Score DD vs RR, Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals Updates: Do or die match for Shreyas Iyer & Co

IPL LIVE Match Score DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils will take on Rajasthan Royals in what is virtually a must-win situation for both the teams.

IPL LIVE Match Score DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils will take on Rajasthan Royals in what is virtually a must-win situation for both the teams. DD have played eight matches so far, winning just two of them which means a loss here could end their campaign. Rajasthan Royals, would like to win this match and stay on same number of points as KKR which would keep their chances alive to enter the playoffs. Barring extreme circumstances, with four points from eight matches, Delhi Daredevils, who will be happier coming back home after their defeat in Pune, need to win all their remaining six matches. A win today for RR will put them at No.4 along-side Kolkata Knight Riders which will make them genuine contenders to make it to the playoffs.

Daredevils are still recovering from what turned out to be a mistake- having old horse Gautam Gambhir as skipper and opening batsman. The re-organised side led by Shreyas Iyer looks more dangerous to the opposition. Royals themselves have bounced back strongly after the return of Jofra Archer. However, RR’s big concern is their misfiring opening partnership and incompetent Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat. Even DD’s Glenn Maxwell and RR’s Jos Buttler have scored 126 and 120 runs respectively in seven matches, which is not what they bargained for.

Here are Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals squad:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D’Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat