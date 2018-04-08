IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR vs RCB Score: Dinesh Karthik blitzkrieg blows away Virat Kohli’s army by 4 wickets

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli eye for the first win of the season.

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Cricket Score: In match three of Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. KKR is led by Dinesh Karthik for this edition. The team in golden and purple have several players from the squad that played last year’s playoffs and will be keen to use that experience to their advantage this time. They retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell before the January auctions. However, KKR suffered a big blow when their Rs 9 crore spearhead bowler Mitchell Starc pulled out due to a stress fracture. England’s Tom Curran was brought as a replacement of Starc.

Dinesh Karthik interestingly, a day before the match, had said he will use his Nidahas trophy final performance as an inspiration to lead the team. There were question marks over the participation of Chris Lynn, who injured his shoulder while playing for Australia in February. However, the 27-year old has been seen striking the ball in the nets and stands a good chance of featuring in the playing XI. KKR has the smallest roster out of all the eight franchises and hence it will be important for them that their playing XI combination clicks early.

However, that is not the problem for RCB. Led by Virat Kohli, they retained AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan and used RTM to rope in services of Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli will this year not open for his side but play at his natural number three position instead. The 29-year-old in an interview said there are plenty of opening options for the management and so he will play at number three. The team also signed up Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock and Kiwi all-rounders Corey Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme.RCB have several exciting homegrown players too.

Pitch Conditions: The Eden Gardens track is considered as one of the better batting surfaces although spinners tend to come into action as the match wears on. Spinners have enjoyed bowling here in IPL games as well.

11:36 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders require another 6 runs with 4 wickets and 10 balls remaining.

11:05 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders require another 45 runs with 7 wickets and 35 balls remaining.

11:02 pm: What SA is to International Cricket, RCB is to IPL.

10:53 pm: RCB has selected some good players this auction but this is bad team selection for the match.

10:50 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders require another 69 runs with 7 wickets and 53 balls remaining.

10:46 pm: An obvious tactic from RCB to use the hard length. Use the short ball. Washington Sundar is back, to his Tamil Nadu team-mate.

10:39 pm: An in-form Umesh Yadav getting wickets caught behind is a good sign for India for the upcoming tours of England and Australia.. Let us see if he is consistent or if it is a flash in pan !!

10:32 pm: Yadav to Uthappa, OUT, McCullum takes the catch at backward point. It’s a bad shot, short and wide, the ball moving away, Uthappa looks to swat the ball over midwicket but it’s the wrong shot. A cut would have been a better shot. But he chose the pull and to add to that, he’s hurries on the shot. So the ball takes the splice and lobs up.

RV Uthappa c McCullum b Yadav 13 (12b 0x4 1×6) SR: 108.33

10:23 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders require another 109 runs with 8 wickets and 14.0 overs remaining.

10:10 pm: Washington Sundar’s Powerplay economy rate is 5.54. And he bowls 60% of his overs in the Powerplay.

10:01 pm: Also, over the past three seasons, no spinner has applied more dot-ball pressure in the Powerplay than Washington Sundar. His Smart Economy Rate is 5.83 (ER 6.55) and almost 54% of balls are dots. Will Kohli bring him on soon?

10:00 pm: The chase has been started. And KKR has had their first blow in form of Chris Lynn.

9:20 pm: Last two overs, just 10 runs. The momentum is out. Narine will finish. A mystery spinner bowled the 18th over of the first innings of the first match today also.

9:03 pm: Andre Russell has picked up most of his wickets in the death overs – 86 in that phase. He might be KKR’s option to bowl four overs from here.

8:51 pm: Johnson to de Villiers, no run, under-edged to the keeper? Did it hit the stump? Given out. Back of a length outside off, AB looks to cut the ball down to third man but the ball clips the top of the front pad. That was the big noise. The ball was close to the bat also, but UltraEdge says just pad, not bat. They will have to check for the lbw also. Impact says outside off stump so AB will continue on.

8:44 pm: Expect ABD to start off slowly. He strikes at 126 for the first ten balls compared to his overall strike-rate of 164.07. Unsurprisingly, his Smart Strike Rate is close to 195 – which means he scores at a much more rapid pace compared to his in-game compatriots.

8:30 pm: Although McCullum has been watchful, statistically, this doesn’t look good for KKR. McCullum’s strike-rate in the middle overs (151) is much better than his Powerplay strike-rate of 142.2

8:25 pm: McCullum and Kohli have both been slow batsmen in Kolkata. They both have T20 strike-rate of just over 120 at the Eden.

8:10 pm: 18-April -2008 – McCullum powered to 158 on this venue and today he is playing against the same team at Eden Gardens! Can you please compensate now for RCB!

7:56 pm: KKR invested heavily on u19 players and not even one is playing today- strange tactics.

7:54 pm: RCB lack a 6th bowler in the lineup today. With such a long list of all rounders in the lineup, they may like to have a 6th bowler in the future team.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav