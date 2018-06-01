IPL betting scam: Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane police, asked to join probe

Arbaaz Khan was summoned by Thane police in connection with IPL betting scam. (Source: PTI)

Actor-turned-director Arbaaz Khan has been summoned by the Thane police in connection with an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam, multiple media reports said. The 50-year-old actor was summoned by Thane police on Friday afternoon. Police had recently busted a betting ring and had arrested 42-year-old bookie, Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla, who allegedly operated in the country as well as abroad. Jalan is reportedly linked with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It is still. not clear if Jalan has been asked summoned as an accused or has been asked to join the probe.

Jalan was arrested from Kalyan court in Mumbai where he had come to meet one of the arrested accused in the same case. Jalan met this person to know about the investigation into the IPL case. When police got the information, it alerted the officers and laid a trap outside Kalyan court. During the investigation, it was revealed that Jalan was in contact with Arbaaz Khan.

It has been reported that many Bollywood celebrities are associated with Sonu Jalan.

Jalan was first arrested in 2008 for betting during IPL. The police have also found pictures of him with Arbaaz Khan.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded on May 27 with the final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings defeated SRH to lift the trophy for the third time.

Last month, the Delhi police had also arrested four men for allegedly running an IPL betting racket in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area. The four accused – Rajesh Sharma (48), Azad (39), Arif alias Soni (24) and Mohd Salman (28) – were watching the match “live” on a big LCD screen in the house, when they were arrested.

Eight mobile phones, an LCD TV, a laptop computer, two registers and slips were being used for betting. A stake amount of Rs 30,000 was also recovered from their possession.

Earlier in 2013, the Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested actor Vindu Dara Singh and nd BCCI president N Sreenivasan’s son in law Gurunath Meiyappan in connection with betting during IPL. Meiyappan was arrested on charges of betting, conspiracy and cheating. However, both of them were released later.