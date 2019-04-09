IPL betting racket: Two persons arrested in Jharkhand

By: | Updated: April 9, 2019 9:13 PM

Hasan had alleged links with the IPL betting racket of neighbouring state of West Bengal and was operating the illegal betting from his office in the hotel situated in the district headquarter premises here, the police officer said.

The two accused were produced before a local court on Monday, and were sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Two persons, including a junior engineer, have been arrested in Pakur district for their alleged involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket, a senior police officer said. Superintendent of Police, Sunil Bhaskar identified the arrested persons as Shyamdutt Shukla, the junior engineer posted with MGNRGA project at Pakur sadar block, and Nurul Hasan, son of a hotel owner, following separate raids conducted in Pakur on Sunday.

During interrogation, the duo said some "important people" were involved in the racket, the SP said, but refused to disclose names as investigation was on and vital information about members of the racket was found from the mobile phones and the computers.

During interrogation, the duo said some “important people” were involved in the racket, the SP said, but refused to disclose names as investigation was on and vital information about members of the racket was found from the mobile phones and the computers.

