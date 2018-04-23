IPL betting racket busted, seven held

An IPL betting racket was busted at Palladam in nearby Tirupur district and seven persons arrested in this connection, police said today.

An IPL betting racket was busted at Palladam in nearby Tirupur district and seven persons arrested in this connection, police said today. Based on information, police rushed to a room near the Palladam bus stand around late last night and arrested seven persons, who were involved in betting on the Indian Premier League, a T20 cricket tournament.

Cash totalling Rs 1.6 lakh was seized from them following a raid, police said adding they were on the lookout for seven more persons involved in the racket.