IPL betting racket: Another shock for Bollywood? After Arbaaz Khan, Sajid Khan’s name crops up

After Arbaaz Khan, Sajid Khan’s name crops up in IPL betting racket.

IPL betting racket: Just three days after Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan confessed to his involvement in IPL betting racket, a fresh development disclosed by Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police has named ‘Housefull’ director Sajid Khan. His name was allegedly revealed by bookie Sonu Jalan on Tuesday. Jalan is currently in police custody till tomorrow (June 6) in connection with IPL betting racket. Jalan is said to have links with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad is also believed to be one of the top bookies of the country.

During the interrogation, Jalan said that around seven years ago Sajid Khan used to place bets on cricket matches. Thane police are investigating into Sonu Jalan’s claims. According to police, after probing Sonu’s allegation, they would take a final call on summoning Sajid Khan. Sajid is a brother of noted Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan, who has blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and others.

On Monday, the Thane police issued summons to more people including film producer Parag Sanghvi and another person Sameer Buddha in connection with the probe. The police have also registered a fresh case of extortion against bookie Sonu Jalan and gangster Ravi Pujari.

Last week, Arbaaz (50), brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had confessed that he place bets last year and lost Rs 2.75 crore. Khan told media that the police are investigating the matter and he answered them. The 50-year-old actor added that he will continue to cooperate with the police.

“My statement has been recorded. Police asked whatever they needed in this investigation and I answered them. I will continue to cooperate with them,” Khan told media. Actor’s name appeared in the investigation after the Anti Extortion Cell had busted a racket with the arrest of four people in Mumbai.