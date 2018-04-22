IPL betting: Four arrested Bastar district of Chhattisgarh

Four persons were arrested in Chhattisgarh”s Bastar district for allegedly betting during an IPL match that was held yesterday, a senior official said.

Four persons were arrested in Chhattisgarh”s Bastar district for allegedly betting during an IPL match that was held yesterday, a senior official said. “Four persons were arrested yesterday night while they were betting online on a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab from an apartment in Jagdalpur’s Housing Board Colony,” Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police, Maheshwar Nag, told PTI.

He added that police had received a tip-off about an online betting racket, involving IPL matches, in Kondagaon town. A police team had also visited Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on April 20 to nab some of those involved, the official said. “However, we found that that these bookies had shifted to Jagdalpur following which we conducted a raid here and arrested the four,” Nag said.

The official identified the four as Rakesh Dewangan, Pratap Panigrahi, Roshan Patel and Deepak Patel, all residents of Kondagaon. Six mobile phones, one laptop, a television set and Rs 4,420 in cash were recovered from the spot, he added. A case has been registered in this connection, the ASP said adding that further probe was underway.