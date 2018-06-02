IPL betting case: Arbaaz Khan reportedly accepts that he had placed bets, lost Rs 2.75 cr

Arbaaz Khan reached Thane police station on Saturday afternoon. (Source: ANI)

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan who arrived at the Thane police station on Saturday to record his statement before the police in connection with an alleged IPL betting racket, admitted that he had placed bets in IPL matches last year and had lost Rs 2.75 crore, ANI reported citing sources. The Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that media will be briefed once the investigation is over. “Interrogation is underway. After it concludes, the DCP will brief on the case,” he said.

When IPL commissioner Rajeev Shukla was contacted about the same, he said that the matter is with Thane police and it can contact BCCI and ICC’s anti-corruption units. “The matter is with the police, we have nothing to do with it. Both BCCI & ICC have these anti-corruption units, police can get coordinate with them,” Shukla said.

The city police on Friday had issued summons to the 50-year-old actor-producer for recording his statement today in connection with the betting racket. In a letter sent to Arbaaz, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of the arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), a police official had said.

#WATCH: Actor-producer Arbaz Khan appears before Thane Anti-Extortion Cell, he was summoned in connection with probe of an IPL betting case. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Yw5tmloxud — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

The AEC had busted the racket on May 15 with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country, officials have said.

During the investigation, a “connection” between Jalan and Arbaaz was established, said Pradeep Sharma, Senior Inspector and head of the AEC, yesterday. “We suspect that Arbaaz Khan had placed bets on IPL matches and want to scrutinise his bank transactions,” another police official had told PTI.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League had recently concluded with the final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on May 27.