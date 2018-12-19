IPL auction: Top players who remain unsold

IPL auction: Some big names are likely to miss the T20 league due to the impending World Cup.

IPL auction: The IPL 2019 auction that was held on Tuesday was replete with uncertainties, drama and surprise elements. From final schedule to venue, there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding IPL 2019. Moreover, some bigwigs are likely to miss the T20 league due to the impending World Cup.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said the board is trying its best to ensure all matches of the IPL 2019 take place in India. The board is awaiting the schedule of the 2019 general elections which could clash with IPL season.

But the fact that many big and deserving names fail to find buyers during the IPL auction have just added to the uncertainty factor IPL is best known for.

Read | IPL 2019: Meet Prayas Ray Barman, the youngest crorepati at this year’s auction

Here’s a list of top players who remain unsold during IPL auction:

Cheteshwar Pujara

India’s number 3 Cheteshwar Pujara has been adjudged man-of-the-match for his hundred in the first innings and half-century in the second innings in the first Test match against Australia at Adelaide. But his Test credentials proved to be of no help at the IPL auction, and Pujara found no buyers. His base price was Rs 50 lakh.

Manoj Tiwary

Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary, who was among the few uncapped Indian batsmen, went unsold at the IPL auction. He has been part of four IPL teams and played was picked for Rs 1 crore in IPL 2018 by Kings XI Punjab. But he could not impress his fans and the franchise managers with his performance in the last season. With the bat, Tiwary scored a dismal 47 runs in 5 matches while playing for KXIP. He expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

Wondering wat went wrong on my part after getting Man of a match award wen I scored a hundred 4 my country and got dropped for the next 14 games on a trot ?? Looking at d awards which I received during 2017 IPL season, wondering wat went wrong ??? pic.twitter.com/GNInUe0K3l — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 18, 2018

Hashim Amla

This South African batsman is among the most unlucky folks who could not find place in IPL teams for the upcoming session. Hashim Amla’s has a phenomenal record to his name in the IPL, which includes two IPL centuries and 577 runs in 16 IPL matches. The ace batsman last played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2017.

Dale Steyn

Bowling veteran Dale Steyn, who has played 90 IPL games, could not find a place in any of the IPL franchises. He was in prolific form and took 7 wickets in 3 matches. Steyn has played for played for Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchises.

Also read | IPL auction 2019: Full squads of all 8 IPL teams for VIVO IPL in 2019

Angelo Mathews

The former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews’ probable absence from the IPL due to World Cup preparations and his base price of Rs 2 crores might explain why the buyers stayed away from buying his services for the IPL 2019. Mathews has often remained an underperformer for the IPL teams he was part of.

Chris Woakes

The English all-rounder Chris Woakes, who is likely miss the IPL season owing to his international commitments, could not find his name in the list of the sold players. He was bought for a jaw-dropping Rs 7.4 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018 but he couldn’t justify it with his performance and scored just 17 runs. He underperformed at the bowling end too.