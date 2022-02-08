IPL Auction 2022: Shaik Rasheed to Dinesh Bana, these U-19 World Cup players likely to miss mega IPL auction – here’s why

IPL Auction 2022 Latest News: This eligibility criteria also adds that in case the player doesn’t have the domestic cricket experience, he should have turned 19 before the IPL Auction dates.

Ahead of the mega IPL Auction on February 12-13, there’s some uncertainty over the inclusion of the young players of the under-19 World Cup winning squad into the premier league franchises. As many as eight players of the U19 team are likely to miss the IPL Auction 2022. There’s a technical reason that may extend the wait for the players to join the IPL teams. An Indian Express report says that the reason is that an Under-19 player should have at least 1 first class match or List A game experience to enroll for the IPL Auction. This eligibility criteria also adds that in case the player doesn’t have the domestic cricket experience, he should have turned 19 before the IPL Auction dates.

Also Read: RCB may bid handsomely for all-rounder Jason Holder at IPL Auction

Should these rules be applied during the IPL Auction on February 12 on Saturday, players such as U19 vice-captain Dinesh Bana, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Garv Sangwan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Manav Parakh, the IE report adds. Bana made headlines for his major impact in India’s victory in the Caribbean. However, it should be noted that the BCCI has not announced the rules yet and suspense remains. In fact, there’s a buzz that those with ‘exceptional record’, who may not meet the eligibility criteria maybe allowed to participate in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Also Read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction – From right to match to retention rules, everything to know

But as of now, the rules are clear. Another possibility is that these players maybe included in the Ranji squads. But even if that happens, the players won’t be able to meet the IPL Auction deadline. It is because the Ranji Trophy will begin from February 17 whereas the IPL Auction is set for February 12 and February 13. This year’s mega IPL Auction will see 590 players in the bidding pool. While 228 capped players have registered for the 2-day event, other 355 cricketers are uncapped. Seven others are from the Associate Nations. BCCI veteran Ratnakar Shetty feels that the cricket association should consider these players for the IPL auction.