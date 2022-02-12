Mega IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: IPL countdown begins! All eyes on big bidding battle in Bengaluru today

Live

IPL Auction 2022 Live Telecast, IPL 2022 Auction New Players List Live Updates: This year, 590 players — 370 Indians and 220 foreigners — will go under the hammer after the IPL whittled down the list from 1,214 cricketers who had signed up for the auction.

IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming Online, IPL 2022 Auction Full Players List Live News: The biggest event of the Indian Premier League pre-season — the IPL player auction — kicks off in Bengaluru today with the 10 franchises expected to be involved in some heated bidding wars as they look to build a title-winning squad for the upcoming three-year cycle.

The addition of two new franchises — the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans — will throw into the mix two unknown quantities that can turn the auction on its head. On the other hand, wily old heads at defending champions the Chennai Super Kings and five-time winners the Mumbai Indians will look to freshen up their squads for another tilt at the title.

Thirty-nine cricketers, including India stars Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, and Mohammed Shami, have been put in the Rs 2-crore price bracket, while 20 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and 34 have a base price of Rs 1 crore.

According to IPL rules, each team can retain a maximum of four players, bringing down their overall kitty from the approved Rs 90-crore limit. The two new teams joining the IPL from this season were allowed to sign three players before the auction. The Super Giants roped in KL Rahul, who will also captain the side, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi, while the Titans have signed Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya, who will lead the team.