Mega IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: IPL countdown begins! All eyes on big bidding battle in Bengaluru today

IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming Online, IPL 2022 Auction Full Players List Live News: The biggest event of the Indian Premier League pre-season — the IPL player auction — kicks off in Bengaluru today with the 10 franchises expected to be involved in some heated bidding wars as they look to build a title-winning squad for the upcoming three-year cycle.
The addition of two new franchises — the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans — will throw into the mix two unknown quantities that can turn the auction on its head. On the other hand, wily old heads at defending champions the Chennai Super Kings and five-time winners the Mumbai Indians will look to freshen up their squads for another tilt at the title.
This year, 590 players — 370 Indians and 220 foreigners — will go under the hammer after the IPL whittled down the list from 1,214 cricketers who had signed up for the auction.
Thirty-nine cricketers, including India stars Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, and Mohammed Shami, have been put in the Rs 2-crore price bracket, while 20 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and 34 have a base price of Rs 1 crore.
According to IPL rules, each team can retain a maximum of four players, bringing down their overall kitty from the approved Rs 90-crore limit. The two new teams joining the IPL from this season were allowed to sign three players before the auction. The Super Giants roped in KL Rahul, who will also captain the side, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi, while the Titans have signed Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya, who will lead the team.
There will be lull on the pitch this IPL 2022 season as there won’t be any Gayle Storm. The legend, who played 142 IPL matches with staggering 4,965 runs, fans will definitely miss the master shots from the batting great. Known for his clean strikes, Gayle dominated the T20 format with natural ease. The 42-year-old may have seen an intense bidding war if had had enrolled in this year's auction.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a love-hate relationship with the auctions. If one looks back at the franchise's history – their first squad looked like a to-notch Test 11 in a swash-buckling format. The bidding strategy has evolved over the auctions to have true blue T20 players like AB de Villiers and Mr 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell. This time around, they’ve reportedly set their eyes on West Indian mainstay Jason Holder.
After opting to retain only three players — skipper Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), and pacer Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore), the die-hard fans of the franchise will hope for a strong support cast to the core trio.
Now for the new team on the IPL 2022 block! The Lucknow franchise owned by the RPSG Group have named their Indian Premier League side — Lucknow Super Giants — after fans chose the name.The official name of the Lucknow IPL team was shared by team owner Sanjiv Goenka in a video message. The Lucknow Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul.
From Odean Smith of West Indies to South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen to Australia's Ben McDermott, these are some of the players you should watch out today. While Odean Smith is good both with bat and ball and can be a good finisher, Van der Dussen can be a good pick as an opener. McDermott had a good stint at the BBL season.
We had earlier reported that as many as eight players of the World Cup winning under-19 Indian cricket team may miss out on the mega IPL auction. However, there are reports that now 10 u-19 players have enrolled for the auction thus taking the total number of cricketers up for bidding to 600.
Good morning and a very warm welcome to the FE Online’s live blog of the mega IPL auction 2022. Today we will see the bidding battle between 10 franchises in Bengaluru today. The action starts today from 11 am onwards. There are nearly 600 players in the bidding fray this year. This include 370 Indians and 220 foreign players.