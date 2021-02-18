IPL Auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden IPL deal; Mumbai Indians pick him for base price

IPL Auction 2021: The franchise for which his father didn’t just play but also took up mentorship of youngsters, bought Arjun for Rs 20 lakh, which was his base price.
Arjun Tendulkar also recently shone in the prestigious Police Shield Tournament.
IPL Auction 2021: The iconic Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar’s nascent cricketing career got a major fillip on Thursday when he was picked by Mumbai Indians at the IPL players’ auction, the last name to go under the hammer in Chennai.
