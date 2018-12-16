IPL Auction 2019: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

For the next year’s IPL, seven players have placed themselves in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore.

IPL Players Auction 2019: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the next season is going to be held on December 18 in Jaipur. As many as 346 cricketers around the world will go under the hammer for 70 available spots in all the 8 IPL teams. These 346 players have been shortlisted from the list 1,003 registered players. For the next year’s IPL, seven players have placed themselves in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore. Interestingly, no Indian player figures in the highest price bracket of Rs 2. Chris Woakes, Brendon McCullum, Shaun Marsh, Lasith Malinga, Corey Anderson, Colin Ingram, D’Arcy Short, Sam Curran and Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Among local players, pacer Jaydev Unadkat leads the pack with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. He is followed by Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel with their base prices set at Rs 1 crore.

IPL 2019 timetable

As per the tentative schedule, the tournament will begin from March 7, with the first match being between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The final is likely to be held on April 27 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2019 Player Auction: 5 Indian players to watch out for

Jaydev Unadkat

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. He has played for five IPL teams — Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals. He took 24 wickets for Rising Pune Supergiant side during the 2017 IPL season. Rising Pune Supergiant thad reached the final game but lost to Mumbai Indians by one run.

For 2018 season, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore. He took 11 wickets in 15 matched at an economy of 9.65.

Yuvraj Singh

One of India’s most explosive batsmen of all time, Yuvraj Sing has set his base price at Rs 1 crore. The southpaw was costliest player in 2014 and 2015 IPL auctions. Till now, he has played for 5 IPL teams — Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The cricketer had returned to Kings XI Punjab last season after he was bought for Rs 2 crore. However, he just managed to score just 65 runs in eight outings that led to his release for 2019 auctions.

Mohammed Shami

Among India’s top seamers at the moment, Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore. He has played in two IPL franchises so far — Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils.

After being released from the Delhi franchise, his 5-year association from the side has ended. He has taken 21 wickets in 43 games since his IPL debut in 2009.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has set a base price of Rs 1 crore for himself. In the 2018 IPL, the cricketer scored just 80 runs and picked by 3 wickets from the 9 matches he played for Kings XI Punjab. He has been released by the Mohali franchise for the 2019 auctions. Even as he was with Kings XI Punjab since 2014, the cricketer was not able to recreate his magic last year leading to his being released for the upcoming auction. He was retained by the team for last year’s auction for Rs 12.5 crore.

The off-spinner has scored 1,765 runs and 61 wickets in 68 IPL matches.

Also read: IPL Auction 2019 live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2019 Players Auction on Tv and Online

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari has set a base price of Rs 50 lakh for himself in this year’s IPL. The cricketer had a good run in the domestic circuit leading to his selection the Indian Test team in England. The cricketer showed his class in the very first test match with a half century. He is als a part of playing XI against Australia in Perth Test.

In the just concluded Deopdhar trophy, the cricketer scored 171 runs in three matches with an average of 85.5 for India B.