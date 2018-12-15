IPL auction 2019: Over 1,000 players registered for 70 spots, only 346 shortlisted, check country-wise details here

IPL Player Auction : Out of 70 available spots, 50 are for Indians and 20 for overseas.

IPL Players Auction 2019: The much-talked Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction is just a few days away from now. All eight IPL teams — will gather in Jaipur on December 18 (Tuesday) pick players to complete squad. According to iplt20.com, a total of 1,003 players including 232 overseas cricketers had registered for VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction.

Out of 70 available spots, 50 are for Indians and 20 for overseas. The combined purse left for 70 players is Rs 145.25 crore. Among the 1,003 players, 200 were capped players, 800 uncapped and three players from Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped, 746 were Indians.

IPL 2019 Player Auction

According to the official website of IPLT20, for the first time in the history of the IPL, cricketers from nine states Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Union Territory Puducherry, have registered.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a total of 346 players have been shortlisted. This includes 226 Indians. All the shortlisted players will go under the hammer on December 18 in Jaipur.

The players who are in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore are: Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Sam Curran (England) and D’Arcy Short (Australia).

Interestingly, no Indian cricketer figures in the highest price bracket of Rs 2 crore. The one who leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore is fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat. Key players who have set their base price at Rs 1 crore are Yuvraj Singh, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami. Ishant Sharma and Naman Ojha have set their base price at Rs 75 lakh. Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, Hanuma Vihari, Gurkeerat Singh and Mohit Sharma have placed themselves in the bracket of Rs 50 lakh.

Country-wise breakdown of 232 overseas players is as below:

Afghanistan: 27

Australia: 35

Bangladesh: 10

England: 14

Hong Kong: 1

Ireland: 1

Netherlands: 1

New Zealand: 17

South Africa: 59

Sri Lanka: 28

United Arab Emirates: 1

West Indies: 33

Zimbabwe: 5