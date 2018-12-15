IPL Auction 2019: Date, time, venue, full schedule and slots available for teams

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 12:27 PM

IPL 2019 Auction: The IPL auction 2019 date and time has been fixed by the BCCI. The event will be one-day affair and held on December 18 in Jaipur instead of Bangalore. The auction will start at 3 pm.

The IPL is ranked eighth among domestic professional leagues in the world.

IPL Players Auction 2019: The stage is set for auction of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 12. The IPL auction 2019 is bound to be very interesting given that as many as 346 players including 226 Indians are set to go under the hammer. According to the BCCI, the body responsible for managing the cash-rich tournament, IPL 2019 players’ auction will take place on December 18. Also, for the first time, the venue has been changed from Bengaluru to Jaipur.

All the owners of all eight teams — Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings Xi Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will gather to pick players for their respective sides.

The professional Twenty20 cricket league in India — Indian Premier League (IPL), is held every year in April and May. The IPL is ranked eighth among domestic professional leagues in the world. The average attendance is 26,542.

Here are all details you must know about IPL auction 2019:

IPL auction date

IPL 2019 auction will be a one-day affair. The event will be held at Jaipur’s on December 18 (Tuesday).

IPL auction time

The event will start at 3 pm and conclude at 9:30 pm. Owners of all teams will be Jaipur on December 18 to attend the event.

How many players to go under the hammer?

According to a report in The Indian Express, the complete list of players who will go under the hammer comprises 346 cricketers. This includes 226 Indians.

How many slots available for auction?

In total, there are 70 slots available in all 8 teams. Details below:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Available slots: 12 — Indian 7, Overseas 5)

Kings XI Punjab (Available slots: 15 — Indian 11, Overseas 4)

Delhi Capitals (Available slots: 10 — Indian 7, Overseas 3)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Available slots: 10 — Indian 8, Overseas 2)

Mumbai Indians (Available slots: 7 — Indian 6, Overseas 1)

Rajasthan Royals (Available slots: 9 — Indian 6, Overseas 3)

Chennai Super Kings (Available slots: 2 — Indian 2, Overseas 0)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Available slots: 5 — Indian 3, Overseas 2)

