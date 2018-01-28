​​ ​
  4. IPL 2018 KKR team: Full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL auction 2018: One of the star franchises of the Indian Premier League was very calculative with its choice of players in IPL auction 2018 but by the end of the day, looked one of the best sides on paper.

By: | Updated: March 22, 2018 1:15 PM
IPL auction 2018 KKR, IPL auction 2018, KKR team 2018 players list, ipl kkr team 2018, ipl kkr news, IPL auction 2018 KKR team, IPL auction 2018 KKR players, IPL auction 2018 kolkata, IPL auction 2018 kab hai, IPL auction 2018, ipl auction 2018 kab hoga, ipl auction 2018, ipl auction 2018 KKR news, ipl auction 2018 kolkata knight riders After retaining two West Indian superstars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, KKR went after the Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. (PTI)

IPL auction 2018: One of the star franchises of the Indian Premier League was very calculative with its choice of players in IPL auction 2018 but by the end of the day, looked one of the best sides on paper. The Kolkata Knight Riders ticked all boxes in Bengaluru. After retaining two West Indian superstars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, KKR went after the Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. The left-arm seamer who is believed to be an injury-prone cricketer was bought for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore, making him the second most expensive overseas player in IPL auction 2018. KKR followed this buy by getting hold of one of their star batsman Chris Lynn.

They then went after wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik who was in high demand at IPL auction 2018. Kolkata Knight Riders kept the nucleus of the side by buying Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and Surya Kumar Yadav for a decent amount. Their top-order start to look better with the signing of former Mumbai Indians batsman Nitish Rana who was one of the leading run-scorers of IPL 2017.

KKR also bought India Under 19 fast-bowling sensation Kamlesh Nagarkoti who has impressed everyone by clocking over 145 kmph at the ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Here is KKR team after IPL auction 2018:

Retained – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bought– Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Mitchell Johnson, Javin Searless, Shubhman Gill

West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle surprisingly was finally sold and bought by Kings XI Punjab. England Test captain Joe Root also went unsold but his teammate, all-rounder Chris Woakes, was picked by RCB for Rs 7.40 crore (USD 1.16 million). Notable Indian players to go unsold after the first round was Ishant Sharma and Parthiv Patel. Daredevils, however, got their probable captain in Gautam Gambhir at a dirt cheap rate.

  1. Va M Si
    Apr 5, 2018 at 7:57 am
    One of the Best team KKR has now... Youngsters will Give Best performance in this Edition. Rinku Singh and Apoorv ade and Nitish rana Batting Are Amazing.. Probable XI : Dinesh Karthik, Robin, Nitish rana, Vinay Kumar, Kuldeep, Kamalesh nagarkoti, Subman Gill, Chris Lynn, Andre Rus , Tom Curran, Cameron delport/Mitc Johnson.
    Reply
    1. Anjali Gopakumar
      Mar 18, 2018 at 10:01 pm
      SRK KKR '$ bad time starts now, without Gauthi its a failure... Never goes to qualifier round. Its true. ..
      Reply
      1. Ansuman Rath
        Jan 28, 2018 at 2:03 pm
        Weakest possible batting line up they have this time..... No established batsmen.....the bidders just didn't bid for good batsmen and made some worthless purchases.... Just excited to see the u/19 players, the team lacks a leader/senior and no balance in the squad....disappointing from a fans point of view
        Reply
        1. Arindam Patar
          Jan 28, 2018 at 12:47 pm
          Surya kumar yadav was bought by Mumbai Indians. facepalm
          Reply

