IPL: Ankit Rajpoot to Adam Zampa; 5 best performances in losing cause

Ankit Rajpoot was brilliant with the new ball, troubled all the Hyderabad batsmen. (Source: BCCI/KXIP Twitter)

IPL: Ankit Rajpoot produced a magical spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, picking up five wickets in four overs, only to see his team end of the losing side. Rajpoot was brilliant with the new ball, trouble all the Hyderabad batsmen. When the first innings of the match finished, most fans have expected Kings XI Punjab to easily chase down that total. However, a good bowling effort by SRH combined with some efficient captaincy by Kane Williamson was enough for Hyderabad to register another crucial victory. Here, we look at 5 best performances in the Indian Premier League in the losing cause:

1) Ankit Rajpoot

Let us start with the most recent incident. The Kings XI Punjab fast-bowler is lighting up the IPL with his mesmerizing performance. Rajpoot, playing against SRH took 5 wickets which included Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha. However, Rajpoot’s vigour went futile as KXIP lost the match by 13 runs.

2) Adam Zampa

Rising Pune Supergiants bowler Adam Zampa left everyone stunned in 2016 when he picked up 6 wickets out of which 3 wickets came in his last over. Zampa’s six-wicket haul was the second in the history of the IPL after Sohail Tanvir. However, his hard-earned wickets went futile after dismal batting by Pune batsmen as they fell short by 4 runs.

3) Virat Kohli

Record breaker Kohli suffered the embarrassment many times when his able batting did not contribute to the team’s win. Virat’s first century against the Gujarat lions was certainly a moment for him but unfortunately, his team was not able to win the match. Virat was named the player of the match which was a rarity for one from the losing side.

4) Chris Morris

Chris Morris proved its mettle from both ends with batting as well as bowling. Gujarat Lions was on their way to 200 where Mcculum was in his full spark but Morris crashed into McCullum’s stumps and sent him back to the pavilion with 60 runs from 36 balls thereafter picked the crucial wicket of Suresh Raina. In the second innings, Morris scored a fifty off just 17 balls, scoring 82 runs off 32 balls. DD lost it’s away after Morris’ dismissal and lost the match by 1 run.

5) Yusuf Pathan

Chasing a mammoth target of 203 runs against Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals had a slow start and lost few early wickets. Yusuf Pathan came to the crease when RR was at 40/3 in 6.3 overs. Pathan proved to be the most destructive batsman that day with a century from mere 37 balls which is the second-fastest IPL century till date. However, RR missed the target by just 4 runs and lost the match.